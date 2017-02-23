Judge tells rapist he will ‘take his last breath’ in prison

Delbert Keyes Jr. will have a long time to think about the night he kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted an 87-year-old woman.
He has been sentenced to three life terms in prison, to run consecutively.
Circuit Judge Roger Clark sentenced Keyes as a habitual offender Thursday after a Harrison County jury found him guilty on the three charges.
The jury deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Keyes guilty, District Attorney Joel Smith said in a news release.
The crimes were reported the night of Oct. 18, 2015. The woman told police she had gone outside her home to see why her dog was barking.
Keyes accosted her, forced her into her home and raped her, Smith said.
Keyes fled, but the woman called Gulfport police, whose members gave her immediate medical care. Police also preserved evidence that would be submitted for DNA testing, said Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker, who prosecuted the case with ADA Chris Carter.
Keyes took the witness stand and said he had gone out that night and lost his jacket, Parker said.
However, Keyes had given police a different statement saying he hadn’t left home that night and had gone to bed.
Meanwhile, another witness testified Keyes had left his home about 10:30 p.m., in time to commit the crimes.
The jury heard evidence that Keyes left his jacket and his DNA at the crime scene.
Parker said the judge, before handing down the sentence, told Keyes he had committed “a despicable act of violence” and will “take his last breath” in prison.
Keyes had in 1998 been convicted of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
