Mobile couple accused in armed robbery of Vancleave resident

A Mobile couple has been arrested in the armed robbery of Vancleave man, according to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Department release.
James Alexander Pryor and Jefadrian Nicole Hall allegedly robbed the victim after offering him a ride home from a Biloxi casino on Feb. 2.
The couple had agreed to give the victim a ride to the Vancleave exit on Interstate 10. Somewhere along the way, Hall pretended to be sick and Pryor pulled over.
At that point, the release said, Pryor jerked the victim out of the car and pointed a handgun at him. A fight followed and the gun went off.
The victim told deputies he thought the gun had struck him in the head because he passed out and his head was bleeding when he woke up.
The couple is accused of stealing the man’s boots, money, wallet and phone.
The victim got help after flagging down a motorist, who dropped him off at a mobile home park off Mississippi 57.
U.S. Marshals arrested the couple Wednesday afternoon on a warrant for armed robbery out of Jackson County. They remain jailed in Mobile pending extradition to Jackson County.
