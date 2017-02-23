He was on the Coast but didn’t register as a sex offender. That cost him.

A sex offender convicted of raping young girls has been fined and sentenced to prison for failing to register his address in Harrison County.
Jack Hand, 41, later moved to the Little Rock, Arkansas, area, where he was arrested in October on an indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. He had worked there as a roofer for two weeks, court papers show.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge Louis Guirola Jr. sentenced him to 2-1/2 years in prison Wednesday and fined him $10,000. Guirola also ordered eight years of post-release supervision.
Hand was convicted in the rapes of two girls, ages 13 and 14, on March 26, 1998, in Otsego County, New York, sex offender registries show. The rapes occurred July 4, 1997.
Hand had lived in Harrison County more than a year, from July 2015 until at least August 23, the indictment said.
He pleaded not guilty in Gulfport at first and was set for trial.
This wasn’t his first time to be convicted of failing to register. He was convicted in Escambia and Florida counties in Florida in 2006 and 2008, records show.
He lived in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 2011, and last registered his address in 2014, showing he lived in Oneonta, New York.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments