Teens accused in smuggling ring at South Mississippi prison

A parolee from Moss Point and two juveniles are facing felony charges for attempting to smuggle cash, drugs, tobacco and cellphones into the South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Greene County, according to a release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Tony Maurice Shoots, 42, was arrested Sunday on a charge of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility after authorities found one of two two bags of contraband in garbage bags between two perimeter fences at the prison.
In an unrelated case, MDOC officials said, two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, are accused of throwing bags of contraband over security fences for prisoners. They are believed to be a part of major contraband smuggling ring for the prison, according to MDOC officials.
A Leakesville police officer, acting on information from the SMCI’s K-9 Unit, stopped a car the teens were driving Saturday, and found two large bags of various contraband. Authorities believe others were using the juveniles to smuggle the goods to prisoners.
The eight bags seized from the teens included one-pound packages of tobacco, eight packs of rolling papers, 51 cellphones, $500 in cash, 25 cellphone batteries, 18.7 grams of marijuana, 4.2 grams of suspected meth. 1.1 grams of suspected cocaine and 2.1 grams of suspected heroin.
The Leakesville officer took the juveniles into custody, officials said, before they were able to follow through with their plans to throw the bags over the prison’s fencing.
“Contraband thrown on prison grounds is a major way cellphones get in the hands of inmates who use them to post on Facebook or call outside in violation of MDOC rules and regulations,” MDOC Interim Commissioner Pelicia Hall said. “But using juveniles to sneak cellphones, drugs and other illegal items to inmates is a new twist for MDOC. We are very thankful for the efforts of out K-9 officers and this officer’s vigilance while on patrol near SMCI.”
The teens are in custody at the juvenile detention center in Greene County, with Shoots held in the Greene County jail on a charge of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
On Monday, MDOC officials started taking steps that could result in Shoots’ return to prison on a parole violation. Shoots was paroled Feb. 13, 2015, after serving time for possession of a controlled substance in Jackson County. A Jackson County judge had sentenced Shoots to just under 11 years on the drug charge in August 2012. He served less than four years.
Because of an ongoing investigation, MDOC officials said further details, including how long the teens or Shoots may have been involved in the contraband ring or how much cash was involved, has not yet been released.
More arrests are expected.
