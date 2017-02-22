Crime

February 22, 2017 10:53 AM

Two men arrested in theft of tools from work site near casino resort

By Robin Fitzgerald

Biloxi

Police have arrested two men accused of stealing drills and other tools from a work site around the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

Police arrested Phillip Reeves, 29, and Einn Overbay, 39, Tuesday.

Each faces a charge of grand larceny. The value of the tools exceeds $1,000, which makes the thefts a felony charge.

Both were booked at the Harrison County jail.

Reeves remained in custody Wednesday on a $50,000 bond, the jail docket shows. Overbay, whose bond is $10,000, has been released to await further court action.

The crime was reported to the Biloxi Police Department on Nov. 29.

