Pascagoula robbery suspect ‘a good candidate for dumbest crook’

A Pascagoula man accused of robbing a store Monday left a note demanding cash with his address on the back of the card, Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams said Wednesday.
“He’d be a good candidate for dumbest crook of the week,” Adams said Wednesday.
Victor Nash, 45, was arrested shortly after he walked into the Dollar General in the 2300 block of Market Street and produced the note demanding $40.
When police officers got to the store, they found the address and went there to investigate.
“When they knocked on the door, he answered,” Adams said. “When the investigators finally talked to him, he admitted what he had done.”
Nash was arrested on a charge of robbery. He remained jailed Wednesday at the Jackson County jail on a $5,000 bond.
As for the demand for just $40 from the clerk, Adams said police still haven’t figured out why Nash specified the amount he wanted.
The case remains under investigation.
“You know, you hear on some of these national radio stations about the dumbest crook things,” Adams mused. “This is just a good one for it.”
