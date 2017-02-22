Police nab two suspects in motorcycle business burglary, pursuit

Two suspects are in custody after an alleged break-in of a Biloxi business led to an early-morning police pursuit.
Biloxi Police Department Lt. Christopher De Back said police responded to an alarm at Suzuki City Kawasaki at 211 Beauvoir Road at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday morning.
On arrival, the responding officer noticed a U-haul driven by two black males fleeing the property.
A short while later, the U-Haul was spotted on Interstate 10 in Biloxi. The two suspects bailed out of the moving vehicle just west of the Tchoutacabouffa bridge near Cedar Lake Road exit and ran into the woods.
Police captured one suspect with the assistance of the K-9 unit at about 4 a.m., De Back said.
Police apprehended the second suspect at about 7:30 a.m. when he was spotted walking down the road.
De Back said several motorcyles were recovered from the U-Haul truck, which also was stolen. Investigators are looking into whether other suspects were involved in the burglary. He said he will release the suspects’ names and charges later in the day.
“We’re determining the charges right now and working on locating other possible suspects involved,” De Back said.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments