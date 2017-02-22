South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Phillip Reeves, 29, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of grand larceny.
Bobby Wayne Shepheard, 39, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of credit card fraud.
Bryant Davis, 21, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Christopher Castiglia, 27, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, on a drug court violation for grand larceny.
Claude Owens Jr., 37, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation. he also faces a misdemeanor charge for old fines.
Damon James, 18, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of careless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, no license and no proof of insurance.
Deterris Marshall, 26, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of receiving stolen property. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, no proof of insurance.
Donna Peterson, 54, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, in Hancock County Circuit Court on three counts of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.
Einn Overbay, 39, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of grand larceny.
Joseph Bennett, 40, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He is on hold for Pearl River County.
Joseph Hixenbaugh, 35, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Gautier Police on an NCIC hit.
Logan Delena, 21, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on felony charges of receiving stolen property, burglary of a dwelling and two counts of possession, sale or transfer of a stolen firearm.
Nicholas Burks, 23, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Oosmond Hayes, 32, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Patrick Lewis, 59, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Raymond Wright, 38, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine base. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of littering.
Rodney Burks, 27, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, marijuana.
Scott Furney, 35, was arrested Feb. 21, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of felony DUI 4th and subsequent offense.
Comments