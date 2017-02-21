Woman who videotaped fatal cat scalding gets jail time, fine

A woman who videotaped the scalding of a caged cat that died of its burns has been sentenced to jail, fined and ordered to perform community service.
Karmen Coleman, 23, was sentenced to 30 days in jail Tuesday and fined $549 on Tuesday, according to the Moss Point Municipal Court office.
She pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance before Judge Keith Miller.
A video she posted to Facebook shows the cat writhing and crying in pain as a hot liquid was poured on it.
Like her two co-defendants, Coleman was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service. However, the court order did not require her to perform that time at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, where two men involved in the scalding will be working for free.
Under state law, animal cruelty, whether aggravated or simple, is a misdemeanor crime.
Ladderick Rostchild, 24, found guilty of scalding the cat in a Feb. 7 trial, received the maximum penalty for aggravated animal cruelty—six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.
His uncle, Larry Rostchild Jr., 43, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $1,000.
Police investigated her video, Facebook post
Police learned of the cat’s scalding after Coleman posted a video of the incident on her Facebook page. In her Dec. 13 post, she wrote, “The cat is alive n ok. I let the damn cat go ...” The cat was found dead under a house the next day. A necropsy showed the cat died of burns over most of its body.
She removed it from her page after learning of a warrant for her arrest, but the video had been shared almost 530 times within two weeks and had more than 22,000 likes.
Police have said Coleman recorded the scalding on her cellphone and posted it to SnapChat first.
“Once people realize there’s teeth in the law, that if you harm an animal, it’s going to bite you in the pocket and you may go to jail,” Dolly Stanley of the group In Defense of Animals said after the Rostchilds were sentenced.
“It won’t stop all of it,” she said, “but it will stop it from happening as much.”
Advocates, lawmakers weighed in
The video and ongoing news about the scalding raised concerns among animal-rights advocates and resulted in a petition asking lawmakers for stiffer animal cruelty laws. Some lawmakers from the Mississippi Coast have said they’re more focused on laws protecting children and punishing impaired drivers.
District Attorney Tony Lawrence has called the video “disturbing and cruel.” He was not able to prosecute the case because state law makes aggravated animal cruelty a misdemeanor. The DA’s Office prosecutes felonies.
IDA, the group Stanley represents, put up a $2,5000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Ladderick Rostchild. Also, the Humane Society of South Mississippi guaranteed a $1,000 reward offered by a Pass Christian man.
Police have said a tip led to the arrests.
Sun Herald staff writers Karen Nelson and Justin Vicory contributed to this news coverage.
