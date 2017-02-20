Kidnapping suspects arrive in Biloxi to face warrants

Two Picayune men accused of abandoning two people on the side of the road after kidnapping them, taking their money and stealing their car were transported to Biloxi on Monday after authorities in Pearl River and Rankin counties captured them over the weekend.
Colton James Delaughter, 23, and William Jason Stockstill, 26, each face two counts of kidnapping and one count of carjacking.
Biloxi police Lt. Chris DeBack said the two victims were carjacked in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard on Friday. They told officers they were approached by two men armed with handguns, later identified as Delaughter and Stockstill, as they were retrieving luggage from their vehicle.
Delaughter and Stockstill forced the two into the car and drove them to Bay St. Louis, where they made them withdraw an undisclosed amount of money from ATMs. The victims were then left on the side of a road in Hancock County as Delaughter and Stockstill fled in the victims’ white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, DeBack said.
Authorities in Pearl River County located Delaughter and took him into custody. Stockstill was located and taken into custody in Rankin County. Both were transported to Biloxi where police there processed their warrants and booked them into the Harrison County jail, where each is being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Staff writer Anita Lee contributed to this report.
