Weapons and drugs found during search, Harrison County sheriff says

Two people were arrested Monday after deputies found marijuana and meth, along with firearms and hunting bows believed to be stolen, officials said.
Dewayne Duncan and Jennifer Tackett were charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics.
Deputies had found a stolen four wheeler in the area of Lennis Cuevas Road and Saucier Lizana Road and determined it came from Duncan and Tackett’s residence, Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release. Investigators searched the residence and found a large number of firearms and hunting bows. They also found felony amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine, Peterson said.
Both were booked into the Harrison County jail, and Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set a bond of $40,000 for each.
Peterson said the investigation into the firearms and hunting bows is ongoing and more charges may be filed.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
Comments