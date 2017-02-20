Hit-and-run led to pursuit, recovery of guns, police say

Police pursued a vehicle sought in a hit-and-run and recovered two handguns, a detective said.
A driver had left the scene of a vehicle accident Monday afternoon, and while no one was injured, the driver fled, leading police north on DeBuys Road and west into Gulfport, Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher De Back said.
The pursuit began shortly before 1:20 p.m.
Gulfport police joined Biloxi police on Pass Road, and police detained two persons “for investigative purposes,” De Back said.
No one was injured in the hit-and-run, he said.
Details were not immediately available, but they were were being sorted out, De Back said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
