Death penalty won’t be sought for two young men accused in slaying

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the capital murder trial of two young men accused of killing Lamont Hayes in a burglary and attempted robbery.
Rashad Johnson, 20, and Jalen Williams, 22, are set to stand trial this week in Hayes’ fatal shooting of July 22, 2014. At the time, Johnson and Williams were 17 and 19, respectively.
Jury selection was set to begin Monday morning in the courtroom of Judge Larry Bourgeois in Harrison County Circuit Court.
Hayes, 41, was known for helping others in the community. The husband and father died at a hospital the day after he was shot in his Carson Drive home, according to previous court testimony. Johnson and Williams allegedly believed Hayes still had money that had been raised from a basketball charity game.
Children, wife were at home
The teens are accused of entering the home and accosting Hayes while he was in bed asleep with his 2-year-old child. His wife was in the shower and their two other children, ages 6 and 14, also were home.
His teenager climbed out a window and ran to a neighbor’s home to call for help, a Gulfport police investigator previously testified.
Police have said Hayes was shot twice by a .40-caliber gun, wounding him in both legs. He died of a gunshot wound to his groin.
How did it happen?
A third person had planned to go in the house with them but “chickened out,” Herman Cox, county prosecuting attorney, has said. Police arrested Johnson and Williams after that person reportedly gave them a statement.
Johnson told police he had fired the shots while Williams and Hayes struggled, an investigator testified at Johnson’s preliminary hearing.
Police had arrested the teens on a murder charge. A Harrison County grand jury indicted them on a capital murder charge.
When the death penalty is not sought in a capital murder case, the remaining penalties are life with or without eligibility for parole.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments