South Mississippi felony mugshots from arrests Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017

Anthony Van Nguyen, 22, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 19, 2017, on a charge of armed robbery and a misdemeanor charge of false identification information.
Cleveland Terrill Green, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Feb. 19, 2017, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute acetamenophen/hydrocodone bitartrate and a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Cody Joseph Moran, 26, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 19, 2017, on a court order to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court for failure to make restitution.
Eric A. McCurdy, 18, was arrested by the Bay St. Louis Police Department on Feb. 19, 2017, on a burglary charge and misdemeanor charges of trespassing, petit larceny and possession of marijuana.
Jamesia Rochelle Drummond, 22, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 19, 2017, on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Larry Marques Dixon, 30, was arrested Feb. 19, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections involving his status on a marijuana possession conviction.
Lisa Loreen Angrisano, 43, was arrested by the Gautier Police Department on Feb. 19, 2017, on an NCIC hit.
Rachel Christine Vogle, 37, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 19, 2017, on two counts of intensive supervision prisoner and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, no proof of liability insurance and possession of paraphernalia.
