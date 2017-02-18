He beat his girlfriend, forced her into a car and passed out. She got help.

A Saucier man will spend 10 years behind bars for punching and choking his girlfriend in a 2014 incident that started in Hancock County and ended in Slidell.
Judge Chris Schmidt on Tuesday sentenced Todd Ray Bradley, 23, to 20 years in prison, suspending 10 years and leaving 10 years to serve. Bradley pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault Monday.
In addition, Schmidt ordered that Bradley complete five years’ probation after he is released.
The incident began in Hancock County and ended in Slidell when the victim was able to get help after Bradley passed out, Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said.
“Mr. Bradley and the victim were leaving Bayside (Park) in a vehicle on Dec. 29,” Adam said in a press release in January 2015. “She was driving, and at some point, Bradley began punching and choking her. She pulled over and attempted to leave on foot, but grabbed her, choked her, and forced her back into the car and then drove off.”
Adam said the victim told officials that Bradley was under the influence of narcotics during the beating, and he proceeded to drive to Slidell at “a very high rate of speed.”
“He stopped at a truck stop in Slidell and then passed out,” Adam said. “At that time, the victim was able to escape and call for help.”
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, but Bradley apparently woke up and drove away before deputies could arrive, officials said.
The U.S. Marshals office found Bradley in Lucedale.
Bradley was originally charged with kidnapping and domestic violence. Prosecutors instead decided to take advantage of a 2010 domestic violence law to charge him with felony aggravated assault.
