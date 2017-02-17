They searched his online activity and found child porn, Jim Hood says

Attorney General Jim Hood said Friday a Harrison County man was jailed on three counts of child exploitation.
Investigators on Thursday arrested Michael Joseph Gennaro, Jr., 30, of Saucier, after executing a search warrant of his online activity.
The Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Ocean Springs Police Department and the Gulf Coast Cyber Crime Task Force on the investigation.
Gennaro was booked into the Jackson County jail with no bond. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for each count.
