South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Edward Eldridge, 63, was arrested Feb. 16 on the charges of violation of probation, DUI, no insurance and no driver’s license.
Beth Ann Thomas, 39, was arrested Feb. 16 on a charge of credit card fraud.
Chris McCloud, 31, was arrested Feb. 16 on a charge of kidnapping.
Crystal Eubanks, 37, was arrested Feb. 16 on a charge of credit possession of meth.
Kristie Carter, 51, was arrested Feb. 16 on a charge of credit card fraud.
Michael Gennaro, 30, was arrested Feb. 16 on three counts of possession of child pornography.
Thomas Oliver, 29, was arrested Feb. 16 on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Tyler Lively, 21, was arrested Feb. 16 on a charge of possession of meth.
April Vandevort, 34, was arrested Feb. 16 on a charge of accessory after the fact.
Charlette Rogers, 38, was arrested Feb. 16 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Codarell Williams, 39, was arrested Feb. 16 on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jabarri Butler, 36, was arrested Feb. 16 on a charge of sale of a controlled substance.
Jeremy Bradley, 38, was arrested Feb. 16 on a charge of violation of probation.
Ramone Bradley, 20, was arrested Feb. 16 on three counts possession of a controlled substance.
Shannon Lovett, 34, was arrested Feb. 16 on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and cultivation of a controlled substance.
Comments