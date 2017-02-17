South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM Pause

5:43 Long Beach Police Chief deals with tragic death, department morale

2:03 Father of dead 3-year-old says her death could have been prevented

0:34 Wild pigs romping around proposed casino site in Diamondhead

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:06 Elementary kids practice their rock moves before singing with Foreigner

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade