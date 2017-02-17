A routine traffic stop in Gautier turned into a police pursuit

Gautier police were just trying to make a routine traffic stop just after midnight Friday, but that turned into a pursuit of a stolen vehicle and two arrests.
Officer Derek Etheridge witnessed a 2016 Nissan Altima make a moving violation and tried to stop the vehicle. But the driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued.
The vehicle finally came to a stop off Ladnier Road, and the suspects tried to flee on foot.
Police immediately took the female passenger, Tammy Lynn Juanes, into custody. The driver, Billy Ray Stewart, was taken into custody a short time later by K-9 Officer David Bever.
Officers discovered the Altima had been reported stolen from Mobile County, Alabama. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle and linked to Juanes.
Stewart was charged with felony pursuit, possession of stolen property and several traffic violations. Juanes was charged with possession of paraphernalia and an NCIC hit through Mobile County.
If anyone has any information about the crime please contact the Gautier Police at 228-497-2486 or The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments