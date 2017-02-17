Bay man pleads not guilty in ‘strange’ wreck that killed woman

A man pleaded not guilty Monday to an aggravated DUI charge from a 2015 wreck that killed an Arkansas woman when the man’s car ran off a neighborhood street, went airborne, hit a second-story porch and landed upside down in nearby woods.
Timothy James Tucker, 28, of Bay St. Louis, entered the plea during his arraignment in Hancock County Circuit Court. His trial was set for June 5, Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel said.
A grand jury indicted Tucker in August on a charge of aggravated DUI causing death. Prosecutors and police said Tucker had a blood-alcohol content well above the legal limit of .08 when he wrecked his vehicle on Avenue B, a few blocks east of Mississippi 603, on Aug. 12, 2015.
He was arrested about two months after the crash when police received his blood-test results from the Mississippi Forensics Lab, indicating his alcohol level. A conviction on DUI causing death carries a penalty of five to 25 years in prison.
Two others were riding in the car at the time, one of whom was 23-year-old Jasmyne Joy Eimers of Bay St. Louis, a transplant from Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Eimers was killed instantly, Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said at the time.
The scene of wreckage on Avenue B near 10th Street left first responders scratching their heads trying to piece together the accident.
Then–Bay St. Louis Police Chief Mike De Nardo said it was one of the stranger accidents he’d seen and initially could only hypothesize on the sequence of events.
He said three occupants were eastbound on Avenue B near 10th Street when their vehicle apparently ran off the left side of the street, hit a utility pole, ran into a ditch and went airborne.
Initial findings indicated the car flew completely over a car parked in front of a home, crashed into the home’s second-story porch staircase, then landed upside down about 20 yards away, ejecting the driver and one of the passengers, De Nardo said.
Eimers, the third passenger, was found dead in the car by first responders. The coroner said she died from massive trauma to the head.
Tucker and the other passenger were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport with severe injuries.
The damaged utility pole somehow ended up in woods on the other side of the street, requiring crews to remove it with heavy machinery and install a new one.
Also unusual was the absence of any damage to the homeowner’s car, which was parked directly in front of the damaged staircase.
“There was not a scratch on it,” De Nardo said at the time. “The car that went airborne had to flip completely over the parked car. Very strange.”
