One gets prison, two set for sentencing in ‘buckets of meth water’ case

A drug courier who brought meth to South Mississippi for the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend in April has been sentenced to prison.
Roy “Red” Tatum, 41, of Palestine, Texas, has received a five-year prison term for his role in what has been referred to as the “buckets of meth water” case.
Homeland Security Investigations agents have said Tatum and a man arrested with him brought meth to a Pearlington woman’s home, and they were flushing meth down a toilet as federal agents tried to get inside.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden also fined Tatum $5,000 and ordered three years of post-release supervision, a judgment filed in court records Wednesday shows.
Ozerden gave Tatum the maximum penalty for interstate travel in aid of drug racketeering enterprises.
The transport of 3 pounds of meth and the toilet flushings were only part of what was revealed in the investigation.
While a federal agent collected three 5-gallon jugs of meth-laced toilet water from the home of Chiquita Acker, Harrison County deputies arrested her at the Flying J Travel Plaza in Gulfport. She had 2 pounds of meth in a shoebox in her car and was about to sell the meth, court papers show.
Acker, 40, faces 10 years to life in prison at her March 16 sentencing. She has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth.
Tosh “Bugga” Humphrey, 36, of Slidell, also was arrested at Acker’s home. Humphrey has pleaded guilty to the same charge as Tatum and will be sentenced March 9.
