Father facing felony kidnapping charge after taking child from school bus

The search for a 9-year-old boy abducted after he got off a school bus ended a few hours later with the child’s return and a man’s arrest, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Deputies arrested Chris Patrick McCloud, 31, on a kidnapping charge Thursday.
The boy is McCloud’s child, but the boy’s grandparents have full custody of him and McCloud did not have permission to take him, Peterson said.
The boy was taken about 2 p.m. as the child was getting off his school bus on Orange Grove Road, the sheriff said. McCloud put the child in his car and drove off, Peterson said.
The child was last seen on Caroline Court off Orange Grove Road.
About 6:20 p.m., Peterson confirmed the child had been found.
The child was not harmed, he said.
McCloud was being booked at the Harrison County jail.
His bond on the felony charge was set at $50,000.
McCloud had been out of jail about a month.
He had been sentenced to the Harrison County jail on a misdemeanor conviction of possession of a controlled substance, the jail docket shows. McCloud was jailed Dec. 24 and released Jan. 9.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments