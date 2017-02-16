Can you help Biloxi police identify these men?

Biloxi police are looking for two suspects believed to have used a credit card stolen during a burglary in Gulfport.
Police Lt. Christopher De Back said in a news release that the men are believed to have used the card around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Edgewater Mall. One of the men wore a baseball-style cap, brown pants and shoes, and a dark jacket. The second man was in a baseball-style hat, gray pullover, brown pants and brown shoes.
The men are wanted on charges of credit-card fraud.
Anyone with information is asked to call Biloxi police at 228-392-0641, criminal investigations at 228-435-6112 or report the crime online to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
