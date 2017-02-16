Dollar General targeted again in armed robbery

Police say a Dollar General in Gulfport is the latest in of the chain stores to have been robbed along the Coast.
Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said in a press release the Dollar General at 2013 East Pass Road in Gulfport was robbed by someone with a handgun around 9:45 p.m Wednesday.
Bromen said someone entered the business wearing dark clothing and brandishing a handgun. And undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the store and the suspect fled on foot.
Several Dollar General stores have been robbed on the Coast in recent months.
In late January, shots were fired by a masked gunman during a robbery of the Dollar General at Washington Avenue and Old Fort Bayou Road in Jackson County.
In December, a masked bandit with a gun robbed the Dollar General at Lemoyne Boulevard in D’Iberville.
Two men were arrested for the Dec. 15 robbery of a Dollar General on Canal Road in Gulfport.
Bromen said the investigation into the robbery of the Pass Road store is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments