Gulfport officers make arrest for Biloxi police

Gulfport police officers arrested a man Wednesday with an outstanding warrant accusing him of burglarizing a vehicle in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard in Biloxi last month.
Jimmy Olyn Miles Jr., 40, faces a charge of auto burglary.
Gulfport officers pulled over Miles during a traffic stop and realized he was wanted by Biloxi police on an auto burglary charge, Biloxi police Lt. Chris DeBack said.
The warrant stems from the investigation into an auto burglary reported on Jan. 23 by a woman whose purse and contents were stolen from her vehicle, DeBack said.
He said officers collected evidence that assisted in identifying Miles as the suspect in the incident and issued a warrant for his arrest on Monday.
After taking Miles into custody Wednesday, the Gulfport Police Department handed him over to the Biloxi Police Department. Miles was then booked into the Harrison County jail where he is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
