Alleged gang member’s murder case goes to jury

Closing arguments have been completed in the murder trial in Greene County of an alleged gang member and the jury has received the case.
Welford Levi “Pork Chop” McCarty, 37, was charged with capital murder and desecration of a corpse in the January 2013 killing of Donovan Cowart, 27.
Authorities contend McCarty shot Cowart in the face from 10 yards away, as Cowart stood over his own makeshift grave.
On Tuesday, witnesses in the trial said McCarty wanted Cowart dead because he suspected his former friend had become a snitch. McCarty is accused of being a member of both the Southern Brotherhood and Simon City Royals gangs.
Comments