Gulfport man accused of ransacking home, fighting with cops

Harrison County sheriff’s deputies had to use a dog to apprehend a Gulfport man accused of ransacking a home, breaking several items and fighting with deputies, officials said.
Xavian J. Ray, 39, was charged with burglary of a dwelling, felony malicious mischief, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
Deputies responded to the English Manor subdivision off Landon Road in Gulfport on Tuesday in response to reports of a suspicious person knocking on doors, said Sheriff Troy Peterson. Once they arrived, they discovered the man, later identified as Ray, had kicked in a door and entered a residence, Peterson said.
“He was going door to door, knocking on doors, when he busted down the door of a residence where no one was home,” Detective Lt. Coley Judy said. “He was destroying the house, breaking things and a deputy’s hand was cut.”
Ray had ransacked the home and broken several items. He refused deputies’ commands and deputies released a dog to apprehend him, Peterson said. Ray continued to refuse to follow orders and fought with deputies, Peterson said. One deputy received minor injuries.
Ray was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then released back to deputies, Peterson said.
Ray was booked into the Harrison County jail. Judge Melvin Ray set a bond of $100,500.
“He was combative until after we got him to the jail, and he refused to have his mug shot taken,” Judy said.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
