Two arrested, one sought after shooting in Saucier

One man is sought in connection with a shooting in Saucier and two men have been arrested on related charges, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
The shooting was reported about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 18000 block of Old Highway 49, Peterson said. The area is north of Wortham Road.
Robert Foxen is sought on a charge of aggravated assault.
Peterson said Chasen Walczak and Devin Finney, both of Gulfport, were each arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.
Walczak and Finney were both booked at the Harrison County jail.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bond for both men at $100,000 each.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
