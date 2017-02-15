Four arrested in armed robbery of McDonald’s restaurant in Gulfport

Police have arrested four people suspected in the Jan. 29 armed robbery of the McDonald’s restaurant on Courthouse Road.
Police identified them as Gulfport residents Titus Johnathon Daniels-Young, Kyle Addae James Monroe, and Darome James Matthews, each 17, and Frederick Leon McCall, 23.
Police made the arrests Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
They were being booked at the Harrison County jail Wednesday.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bonds at $200,000 for Daniels-Young and $100,000 each for the other three.
Police at first suspected two people shown in photos wearing dark clothes and masks in the 10 p.m. holdup.
Jeff Descher, store owner, gave the Sun Herald permission to use pictures taken by his surveillance cameras after he shared the photos on his Facebook page.
Descher, owner/operator of several McDonald’s franchises on the Mississippi Coast, later offered a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest of either of the two suspects shown.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
