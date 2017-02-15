South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Trinity Robbirds, 37, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for controlled substance violations.
Alicia Campbell, 37, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces a misdemeanor bench warrant charge.
Christian Brown, 32, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine base. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Clifford Lockett, 35, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for controlled substance violations. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of violation of probation.
Deshun Hawthorne, 25, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of embezzlement.
Donald Carver, 28, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Francisco Murray, 28, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, spice.
Gerald Acosta, 25, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of a commercial building.
Heather Yost, 30, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of embezzlement.
Kayne Troutman, 32, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, no tag and driver's license.
Keith Johnson, 22, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of embezzlement.
Kyle Williams, 31, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Sydni Green, 26, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Thomas Everett, 28, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Tiffany Kennedy, 30, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Biloxi Police on two charges of burglary of an auto.
Troy Bosarge, 34, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of grand larceny. He also faces misdemeanor three charges of contempt of court.
Tyruka Farmer, 33, was arrested Feb. 14, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of larceny. He also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court, resisting arrest by flight and intimidating an officer or witness.
