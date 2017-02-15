News consumers solve case of burgled car in Biloxi

Police were able to identify and arrest a woman accused of stealing a purse and burglarizing a car, after the Sun Herald published surveillance footage of the woman Monday, leading to an “overwhelming” amount of tips from the public, officials said.
Tiffany Lauren Kennedy, 30, of Biloxi, faces two counts of auto burglary.
Kennedy’s arrest stems from an incident on Feb. 5 when officers received a report of a stolen purse at Big Play Bowling Lanes, located in the 1800 block of Beach Boulevard. The victim told officers her purse had disappeared and items were missing from her car, Investigator Kris Hines said.
The thieves found the car key in the woman’s purse and helped themselves to what they found in her vehicle, Hines said.
Over the course of the investigation, officers discovered the victim’s stolen credit card was used at the Biloxi Super Wal-Mart for the purchase “of several small items,” Hines said.
Police reviewed surveillance footage from the store and on Monday released photos of a woman and a man suspected of using the stolen card. Shortly after releasing the photos, the investigators received promising leads from the public that helped identify Kennedy.
“Your overwhelming response helped us identify both suspects,” Lt. Chris DeBack said.
Officers quickly located and arrested Kennedy. They also recovered items stolen from the victim’s vehicle, including a pistol, DeBack said.
The second burglary charge against Kennedy stems from detectives’ interviews with Kennedy following her arrest. Investigators learned information that connected her to a separate vehicle burglary in the 600 block of Bay Cove Drive, which occurred around the same time period as the one on Feb. 5, officials said.
She is being held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of $25,000 bonds on each burglary account for a total of $50,000 set by Judge Albert Fountain.
The man seen with Kennedy in the surveillance footage was also identified and interviewed but so far has not been charged with any crime. The investigations into these incidents are ongoing.
Sun Herald web producer Regina Zilbermints contributed to this report.
