Police: Shoplifting suspect left store in gray or silver car

Police have released pictures from a security camera in hopes someone can help identify a man suspected of shoplifting from a convenience store.
The man took several items from a store in the 2700 block of Pass Road, Officer Michael Wheeler said.
The man was caught in the act on camera but police don’t know who he is.
The man climbed in the passenger seat of a gray or silver four-door car driven by someone else and they left, Wheeler said.
To give a tip, call Wheeler at 228-702-3054, the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or dispatchers at 228-392-0641. You can email the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
