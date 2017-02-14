$300K bond for man accused in child sexual assault

Bonds have been set at a total of $300,000 for a man accused in the sexual assault and molestation of a girl who was under the age of 14.
Nicholas Arnold, 38, of Bay St. Louis, has remained held at the Hancock County jail since his arrest Monday on charges of rape, sexual battery, and touching a child for lustful purposes.
“It was not random,” Police Chief Dave Allen said Tuesday.
He declined to give a time frame, but confirmed the alleged acts did not occur this year but occurred over a period of time.
Allen said he is encouraging parents to keep a line of communication open with their children and to know who their friends are. Parents must be on the lookout for signs that something’s wrong, and they can follow up with therapy if they believe it will help, he said.
Municipal Court Judge P.J. Mauffray set Arnold’s bond after a court appearance.
The case remains under investigation, he said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
