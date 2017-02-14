Sheriff warns of new skimmer device found at rural gas pump

Another credit-card skimmer device has been found at a rural gas station, prompting Sheriff Troy Peterson to warn customers to check their bank accounts.
Peterson said he also is sending patrol officers to every rural gas station in the county that isn’t open around the clock to warn them to have their maintenance personnel check their pumps each morning.
The latest skimmer device was found inside a gas pump at the Chevron gas station at 8329 Firetower Road in Pass Christian, Peterson said Tuesday. It was found during a routine maintenance check, he said.
“What these criminals are doing is showing up at night at rural gas stations that aren’t open at night,” Peterson said.
“The device reads your card information from your magnetic stripe reader, steals your PIN, and the thieves put your information on something like a Green Dot card,” he said. “Then your card is their card.”
How to tell if your card info is stolen
Some gas stations place a red seal across the edge of the card-reader where the door opens when a key is used to unlock the pump. A broken seal indicates someone has accessed the inside of the machine.
What people who have been scammed will see on their checking account is a purchase for $1.50, Peterson said.
“Once they used the card and see that your account is still open, they use it to make other purchases against your account.”
It’s the second time in a month that the sheriff has reported the discovery of skimmer devices inside gas pumps. Investigators recovered four skimmers from pumps at Robinwood One-Stop, a Saucier convenience store on West Wortham Road off U.S. 49.
Peterson released surveillance pictures Jan. 20 of the suspects believed involved in the Robinwood One-Stop discovery.
The latest device does not look the same as the others but it does the same job, Peterson said.
“We’re not sure if it’s the same organization doing this,” he said.
When skimmer devices first became a popular theft scheme here, the devices were built into an overlay stuck on top of the area where you insert your card on the outside of the pump. One can tug around the insertion area and pull off the overlay.
Key needed to open gas pump
What makes these devices different is you can’t detect them them easily.
“You have to have a key to get inside the pump,” Peterson said.
“I don’t know if they are using a toolbox key that fits several types of locks or if it’s from an old key that a former employee may have copied.”
He said he wasn’t sure if the keys are available on the black market or online.
Contact your bank if you see a discrepancy or unexplainable purchase, he said.
Anyone with with information about suspicious or fraudulent activity is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 228-896-0678.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
