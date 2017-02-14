This ‘cannot be tolerated,’ DA says as abuser sentenced to 10 years

Todd Bradley, 23, of Saucier will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to an aggravated domestic violence charge, District Attorney Joel Smith says in a news release.
Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Bradley to 20 years, but suspended 10 and gave him five years to serve under post-release supervision.
This was a first offense for Bradley, but the state Legislature in 2010 amended the law to make strangulation a felony offense in domestic violence cases, the news release says.
The victim told Hancock County sheriff’s investigators that Bradley assaulted and strangled her while they were traveling in a car on U.S. 90. She escaped at a truck stop from Bradley, who was then her boyfriend, and reported the assault to the Slidell Police Department, the news release says. She said Bradley had been drinking and using methamphetamines.
She said he threatened to kill her. Injuries to her neck appeared to verify her report.
Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel prosecuted Bradley.
Smith says in the news release: “The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence responded and assisted the victim in this violent and dangerous crime. Domestic violence betrays trust, can have a long-lasting impact on the victim and cannot be tolerated in our community.”
