South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Lester Dougherty, 39, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of fraudulent use of a credit card with internet to obtain money.
Amanda Sepulveda, 25, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Pass Christian Police on charge of vehicle theft. She also is on a hold for Louisiana.
Anthony Scott, 26, was arrested Feb 13, 2017, by a private transfer company on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Brad Slade, 19, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Pass Christian Police on a charge of felon carrying a concealed weapon.
Christopher Kroll, 24, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by MDOC on two probation warrants for burglary.
Deborah Nelson, 42, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Decordie Bates, 28, was arrested Feb 13, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Elizabeth Waln, 44, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Gautier Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Nitkiewicz, 22, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, marijuana.
Jeremy Lowther, 39, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance, cocaine.
John McLeod, 69, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of felony bad check.
Karina Booker, 34, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Gautier Police on a charge of domestic violence, aggravated assault.
Kayla Armstrong, 29, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Kelly Humphries, 28, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by MDOC on a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Kendrid Bass, 23, was arrested Feb 13, 2017, by the Narcotics Task Force on a charge of possession of controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
LaBarrian Tims, 31, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on an NCIC hit He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Natasha Roper, 24, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an indictment for felony bad check.
Matthew Brown II, 22, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of auto burglary.
Matthew Fesher, 33, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on capias allias warrants for three counts of transfer of a controlled substance (habitual offender).
Nicholas Arnold, 38, was arrested Feb 13, 2017, by Waveland Police on charges of sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes and forcible sexual intercourse or statutory rape without consent.
Tammy Johnson, 31, was arrested Feb. 13, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and burglary of all but a dwelling.
