DEA: Man part of deal to swap meth, $56K for cocaine in Gulfport

Federal agents have arrested another man suspected in the trafficking of cocaine and crystal meth, the latter reportedly shipped to Gulfport from Oakland, Calif.
Roland Jackson, 27, was denied bond in federal court Monday on a criminal complaint unsealed after his arrest on Friday, court records show. His hometown was not immediately available.
Jackson helped pay for crystal meth, or ice, that was used as part of a deal to swap nine kilos of meth and $56,000 for five kilos of cocaine, court papers allege.
Keon Hawkins, 36, of Bay St. Louis, and two other men were arrested in Gulfport in August after Hawkins allegedly negotiated a deal to swap nine kilos of meth and $56,000 for five kilos of cocaine. But Hawkins reportedly didn’t realize the deal was part of an undercover sting operation until he went to a Gulfport casino for the exchange.
The complaint against Jackson says he and Hawkins had flown to California and pooled their money to buy at least three kilos of meth for the deal, and they packaged it and shipped it to Gulfport via the U.S. Postal Service.
The complaint alleges Jackson was involved with the trafficking of both meth and cocaine.
Federal agents believe Jackson fled when Hawkins and two other men were arrested, according to the complaint.
Hawkins has been indicted on related charges along with Michael Denham II, 31, of Waveland, and Sean Ufland, 28, of North Bergen, New Jersey.
The complaint against Jackson will be reviewed by a grand jury.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
