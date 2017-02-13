Who are they? Case of missing purse, car linked to credit-card fraud

Surveillance pictures show a man and woman suspected of stealing a purse and car later using the victim’s credit card at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Biloxi, police say.
Police want to hear from anyone who recognizes the couple, who were unknowingly filmed by security cameras at two different places on Sunday, Detective Kris Hines Jr. said.
A woman called police to report she had set her purse down inside a Biloxi business in the 1800 block of Beach Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90. Hines said the woman noticed her purse had disappeared and then her car was missing from the parking lot.
The thieves found the car key in the woman’s purse and helped themselves to her vehicle, Hines said.
Later Sunday, the woman’s stolen credit card was used at Wal-Mart for the purchase “of several small items,” Hines said. He said is looking to see if any other purchases on the card turn up.
Anyone who recognizes the man or woman is asked to call Biloxi police dispatchers at 228-392-0641, the criminal investigations division at 228-435-6113 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Or tipsters can email the police department’s criminal investigations unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Hines declined to identify the business where the theft occurred, saying he wants to interview the suspects before he releases that information.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
