Her abuser torched her home, told authorities she paid him to do it

When Gregory Steven Alford set fire to the Vancleave home his estranged wife owned because she had left him, he told authorities she had offered him $2,500 to do it.
His wife, Laurie Terry, knew nothing about how the fire started, but was initially arrested along with Alford, 48, on a charge of first-degree arson. She has since been identified as a victim in the case with no charges pending.
Alford set the fire in August 2015 because he was furious Terry had refused to come back to him,
“If he couldn’t have me, he said no one was going to have me and he would make sure of it,” Terry said.
In August 2015, Alford used gasoline to torch the home Terry owned. The home was vacant at the time, but when Alford was taken into custody, he tried to make sure his estranged wife would go down with him.
That didn’t happen.
On Monday, Circuit Judge Robert Krebs sentenced Alford to 20 years in prison, with 12 years to serve and the remainder on post-release supervision. The judge fined him $1,500, told him to stay away from the victim in the future and ordered him to complete an anger management program after his release.
Terry said Alford repeatedly abused her and even told her he was going to make sure she went to prison for the fire he set.
“Mr. Alford terrorized me for over a year and didn’t want to let me go,” she said.
The first time he abused her was Jan. 16, 2015, when he wrapped his hands around her neck and choked her until she couldn’t breathe. Terry’s daughter was home and called authorities.
Alford was arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence.
In another incident in April 2015, Alford punched Terry in the face, splitting her lip. Once again, Terry pressed domestic violence charges against Alford.
The final act occurred in May 2015 when Alford grabbed her by the hair, pulled her until she fell down and then kicked her repeatedly in the ribs outside his parents’ home in Ellisville.
But Terry said she was naive.
“I had never been around domestic violence before and really thought it was just an accident and that somehow it was my fault as that we had been arguing,” she said. “I was wrong.”
Each time, Terry would drop the charges against her husband.
Terry said she’s not so naive anymore and looks forward to the days ahead without the worry of running into her attacker.
“I mean, my skin just crawls every time I have to see him because it reminds me of every time he hit me,” she said.
Assistant District Attorney Angel Myers prosecuted the case.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments