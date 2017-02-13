Man arrested on child sex crimes in Waveland

Police arrested a 38-year-old Bay St. Louis man Monday on sex crimes involving a child in Waveland.
Nicholas Elliott Arnold was booked at the Hancock County jail Monday morning on charges of sexual battery, touching of a child for lustful purposes and forcible rape.
“We are not making any comments at this time,” Police Chief Dave Allen said.
It appears the child is under the age of 14. Under state law, unlawful touching applies to allegations of touching, handling or rubbing a child younger than 14.
Arnold was being held with no bond pending a court hearing, the jail docket shows.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
