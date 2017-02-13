Suspect in thefts from vending machines may ride bike, be homeless

Investigators have found a picture from a security camera of a man they suspect of damaging vending machines in recent months to steal money.
Biloxi police released a picture of the man on Monday.
Several vending machines have been damaged in the past few months in attempts to take money, Police Officer Michael Wheeler said.
The picture provided to the media was taken during one of those thefts while the man was in the 1900 block of U.S. 90, also known as Beach Boulevard, he said.
Police believe the man is homeless and may ride a bicycle on U.S. 90 in the area between Rodenberg Avenue and Camellia Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wheeler at 228-702-3054, the Biloxi Police Department’s criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112, or Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641.
Or tipsters can email the department’s criminal intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments