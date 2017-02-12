South Mississippi felony mugshots from Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

Jackie Denise Presley, 37, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a hold from Forrest County on a felony child neglect charge.
Amy Marie Clark, 29, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a probation warrant involving conditions of release on a grand larceny conviction.
Angel Marie Ballard, 22, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of grand larceny.
Blake Edward Triana, 35, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a charge of possession of a counterfeit instrument.
Bryant Anthony Davis, 21, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a probation warrant from a motor vehicle conviction and was being held for the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
Cedric Corsell Jones, 29, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a warrant from Escambia County, Fla., on a charge of felon with a weapon, and a misdemeanor charge of false identity information.
David Andrew Bonds, 53, was arrested by the Bay St. Louis Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of public drunk/profanity in a public place.
Felix Segundo Batista, 26, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia and public drunk.
John Earl Kennedy, 29, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a hold from Hines County on the status of his earned supervised release.
John Frederick Buck, 35, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on charges of possession of meth and amphetamines/detroamphetamines and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Karissa Nicole Rapier, 29, was arrested by the D'Iberville Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a probation warrant involving a drug conviction and a misdemeanor charge of public drunk.
Keiondre Adonis Clark, 23, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a probation warrant involving conditions of his release on a burglary conviction.
Mistina Marie Martin, 30, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a court order for failure to appear on a charge of drug possession.
Nathaniel Eric Alexander, 37, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 11, by the D'Iberville Police Department on a charge of possession of methadone and misdemeanor charges of drug possession and larceny/shoplifting.
Richard John Haynes III, 30, was arrested by the Long Beach Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a charge of taking a motor vehicle.
Toby Russell Gramlich, 40, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a controlled substance warrant from Des Moines Police (state not listed) and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol, expired tag, no proof of insurance, and driving with a suspended license.
