South Mississippi felony mugshots from Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

5:43 Long Beach Police Chief deals with tragic death, department morale Pause

2:03 Father of dead 3-year-old says her death could have been prevented

1:45 Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better

0:54 Robin Roberts returns to Coast, accepts award

2:16 Tempers flare after state flag defender targets transgender people at USM panel

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:10 Rob Stinson likes casino near Biloxi's Restaurant Row

2:02 He used to tag buildings. Now a St. Martin graffiti artist is going mainstream.

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé