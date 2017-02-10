He had 263 grams of meth in his truck, but that’s not all agents found

A Pass Christian man is serving 18 1/2 years in prison for distributing crystal meth.
Robert Necaise Jr., 44, also was fined $10,000 and given five years of probation, a document filed in federal court records Thursday shows.
Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. also ordered Necaise to participate the Bureau of Prisons’ 500-hour drug treatment program if he’s eligible.
Necaise was found with nearly 263 grams of crystal meth March 12, 2016, when Harrison County deputies pulled him over in a traffic stop, a federal prosecutor has said. Necaise also had a Ruger .45-caliber pistol in his pickup truck.
He had been indicted on multiple charges but pleaded guilty on a bill of information.
A meth dealer arrested in 2015 had identified Necaise as his supplier, court papers show.
DEA Task Force agents have said they had found 22 pounds of meth in Necaise’s home, but a charge related to that amount of meth was not included in the final charging document. Records show an AR-15 assault rifle and $24,000 in cash also were found in his house. His wife was home during the search and seizure but he was not.
Necaise was pleading guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute in October when Guirola stopped the plea over a zero. The bill of information said he was responsible for distributing 500 grams or more of meth—an amount punishable by 10 years to life in prison. The error was changed to reflect 50 grams or more, punishable by five to 40 years in prison.
Necaise was sentenced Jan. 9 and is serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Yazoo City.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
