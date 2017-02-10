‘KKK’ spray-painted on Jackson home

Jackson police are investigating what may be a hate crime — KKK and a cross spray-painted on the door of an African-American home in south Jackson.
Stanley Wesley said a friend of his called him Thursday night and told him to come home.
When he did get home, he saw “KKK” spray-painted on his front door.
“I thought somebody was playing around,” he said. “Actually, they set my house on fire. We caught the fire in time.”
He was able to mostly put out the fire, and the fire department put out the rest, he said.
He said he lives in a secluded area in south Jackson. He said he believes when his friend responded initially, the people responsible ran away.
Whoever spray-painted KKK also left a note that reads, “N-----s Respect Your Dollar$. STOP NOW. Message from KKK. You Took My Flag. Pay Back. Mississippi Burning.”
The note then lists the names of two women before saying again, “Stop Now.”
Wesley, who is the president of Respect Our Black Dollars, said he has no idea who the women are, what the note is talking about or who might have done this.
He said he and others are looking into the matter and plan to call the FBI.
Comments