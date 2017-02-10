A customer left cash at a self-pay checkout and video shows where it went

Surveillance video from the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Popp’s Ferry Road shows what happened after a customer left cash at a self-pay checkout register, police said.
It shows another woman take the money and leave the store, Officer Michael Wheeler said.
A customer mistakenly left money in the cash dispenser on Tuesday.
Authorities said the video shows the unidentified woman going in behind the customer and taking the money.
The suspect “looked back at the entrance/exit to see if the person was coming back for her cash,” Wheeler said.
By the time the customer realized the money was missing, it was too late. Video shows the suspect leaving the area in a red, four-door car, maybe a Hyundai Elantra, he said.
Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to call Wheeler at 228-702-3054.
Tipsters also can call the Biloxi Police Department’s criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112 or police dispatchers at 228-392-0641.
Or send a message to the department’s criminal intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
