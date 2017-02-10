South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

Brandi Hyche, 39, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court for failure to appear.
Arniulfo Cisneros, 35, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.
Barry Moran, 44, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriffs' Office on a charge of grand larceny.
Charles Gaston, 41, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Darrin LeBlanc, 31, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Eric Posey, 43, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of DUI fourth offense.
Gerdis Seal, 21, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance.
Jack Collins III, 24, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office. A felony charge of burglary of a shed was bound over to the grand jury.
James Harper, 50, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Jeremy Simpkins, 30, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on two charges of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, heroin. He also had a parole warrant for a probation violation.
John Langley, 55, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of obtaining or using personal identifying information. He also faces an indictment of false pretenses.
Keith Dillon, 22, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, on a charge of taking away of a motor vehicle.
Larry Schmermund, 35, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of posession of a Schedule II controlled substance, hydrocodone. He also faces misdemeanor charges of being in a park after closing hours, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Osbourne, 57, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an indictment for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.
Michael Thorn, 31, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple assault and destruction of public property, defacing school, church or cemetery.
Sidney Foster, 21, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of commercial burglary.
Skylar Johnsen, 26, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of receiving stolen property and felony theft.
Solomon Jackson, 37, was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine; possession of a controlled substance, ecstacy. He also is being arraigned on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and is serving a sentence on a charge of fleeing or eluding law enforcement.
Colton Delaughter, 20, was arrested Feb. 9 on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Don Curtis Ryan, 46, was arrested Feb. 9 on a charge of grand larceny.
Jeffrey Miller, 25, was arrested Feb. 9 on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kentavian White was arrested Feb. 9 on the charges of violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance.
Patrick Abercrombie, 27, was arrested Feb. 9 on a charge of violation of probation.
Rashaud Lee, 28, was arrested Feb. 9 on a charge of violation of probation.
Richard Caldwell, 40, was arrested Feb. 9 on a charge of violation of probation.
Sergio Sandoval was arrested Feb. 9 on four counts molestation and a charge of sexual battery.
Terry Denson, 43, was arrested Feb. 9 on a charge of felony domestic violence.
William Mangrum, 29, was arrested Feb. 9 on a charge of violation of probation.
Zachary Allen Brooks, 20, was arrested Feb. 9 on a charge of violation of probation.
