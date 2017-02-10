One dead as Hancock sheriff says heroin overdoses on the rise

Sheriff Ricky Adam said a deadly street drug has been circulating around the streets of Hancock County, something he hopes to stop.
Adam on Friday said in a press release that there have been four possible heroin overdoses in Hancock County in the last few days. All four, Adam said, were taken and treated at Hancock Medical Center.
He said one of the four died of a suspected overdose, but no further information is being released pending notification of the deceased’s family.
“We are starting to see a lot more heroin in Hancock County,” Adam said. “The supply of illegal heroin currently on the street has possibly been compounded with another dangerous substance.”
Adam said the drug, which is an opiate that can be snorted, smoked or injected, is probably being brought into the area from a port city.
“We have every reason to believe that the heroin is coming into Hancock County from New Orleans,” he said.
On Thursday, the Hancock County Narcotics Division and Waveland police arrested a man on two counts of selling heroin.
Jeremy Simpkins, of Waveland, was arrested at a residence on Morris Street in Waveland. Simpkins is being held in the Hancock County Jail without bond, as Adam said he was out on probation at the time of his arrest. More charges could be pending.
“It is imperative that we quickly identify the source of this drug and take the necessary action to shut it down,” Adam said.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
