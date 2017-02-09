Crime

February 9, 2017 3:18 PM

Ex-Bus driver’s ‘stress episode’ causes mistrial in child sex case

By Robin Fitzgerald

Pascagoula

Judge Kathy King Jackson declared a mistrial Thursday in the child sex-crime case against former Ocean Springs school bus driver Sergio Sandoval.

Sandoval had become ill and the judge ordered a competency exam, Jim Davis, Sandoval’s attorney, told the Sun Herald.

Sandoval reportedly became ill Wednesday and was taken to Singing River Hospital. Hospital staff said it was stress-related, Davis said.

Sandoval was ordered taken into custody Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Tony Lawrence said.

Hospital personnel testified about Sandoval’s hospital visit Thursday and King ordered a psychiatric evaluation, Lawrence said.

Sandoval, 67, is accused of molesting an 8-year-old Oak Park Elementary student while she rode his school bus in September and October of 2014.

SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307

