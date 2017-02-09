Man, 21, accused of sex crimes involving a child in Harrison County

Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of sex crimes involving a child.
Codey Wayne Wolfe was jailed Wednesday night and released about three hours later on felony bonds that total $250,000, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
He was arrested on one count of sexual battery and three counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes. The docket shows his bonds have conditions that likely include having no contact with the alleged victim.
He also was arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge with a $500 bond.
His case will automatically be sent to the next Harrison County grand jury unless his attorney files a motion to have one in Circuit Court.
Defendants in the county who bail out of jail before an appearance before a Justice Court judge are deemed to have waived the right to a preliminary hearing, which includes questioning by a county prosecutor and a defense attorney.
