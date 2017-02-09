Dad accused of child abuse to ask court for bond reduction

The Jackson County Circuit Court docket shows a Feb. 13 court date for Nathan Blake McCrory on a motion to reduce bond.
McCrory, 25, was in court Jan. 30, for a bond revocation hearing after prosecutors say he tried to intimidate a witness in his upcoming trial on four counts of child abuse of his then 3-year-old son, Zander Saucier.
On Jan. 31, Judge Robert Krebs agreed to allow McCrory to stay free on $100,000 bond pending trial. However, he has not posted bail and remains in the Jackson County jail under the four counts of child abuse.
The agreement hinges on McCrory adhering to the conditions of wearing a GPS and alcohol-monitoring device, staying away from witnesses, including one of the children who allegedly witnesses the abuse of the victim, and to stay at a single address in Jackson County unless he's going to see his attorney.
Krebs set a tentative trial date of July 24 and will hear motions in the case June 22.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
