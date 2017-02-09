South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Sean Nacol, 35, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of grand larceny.
Carlette Johnson, 47, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of arson.
Codey Wolfe, 21, was arrested Feb. 8 on three counts of molesting, sexual battery and controlled substance violation.
Ervin Winters, 36, was arrested Feb. 8 on the charges of armed robbery and possession of weapon by felon.
Fines Ellis Jr., 38, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Michael Thompson, 39, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of felon carrying a weapon.
Michael Humphrey was arrested Feb. 8 on three counts possession with intent.
Bobby McCants, 35, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of violation of probation.
Christina Johnson, 31, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Rush, 22, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of felon carrying a weapon.
Johnathon Viars, 25, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of controlled substance violation.
John Joseph Jenkins, 32, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of burglary.
Lily Johnston, 40, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Shawn Savage, 33, was arrested Feb. 8 on three counts of commercial burglary.
Tavorios Johnson, 31, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of violation of probation.
William Harrison, 58, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of felony DUI.
Howard Jordan, 44, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of possession of crack.
