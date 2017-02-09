South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

0:20 McCrory remains free on bond Pause

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

1:43 Family defends father accused of child abuse

0:35 Moss Point animal abuse verdicts

0:37 Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South plans announced

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:10 Rob Stinson likes casino near Biloxi's Restaurant Row

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide